Buckhead’s Northside Church has announced $200,000 in grants aimed at supporting area nonprofits that provide pandemic assistance.

Among the recipients is the rent assistance program at Buckhead Christian Ministry, a homelessness prevention nonprofit that has seen demand skyrocket during the pandemic.

“As you can imagine, our work over the past year has been intense,” said Keeva Kase, president and CEO of Buckhead Christian Ministry, in a press release. “Prior to the pandemic, our direct client benefit for rent and utilities stood at around $900,000. Since March of 2020, that amount has increased to more than $2.5 million. The grant is great news and is truly inspiring and encouraging.”

“Last year, early in the pandemic, we provided support to several mission partners, and thanks to the generosity of our congregation, we are thrilled to be in a position to provide funding again this year,” said Lynette Brown, the church’s director of missions, in the release. “The work of each of these organizations is vital to the communities they serve, especially during such a challenging time.”

The recipients and grants include:

Northside Church is a United Methodist Church affiliate located at 2799 Northside Drive. For more information, see NorthsideUMC.org.