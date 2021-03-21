A free, dinosaur-inspired egg hunt comes to Sandy Springs’ Morgan Falls Overlook Park for children with physical and developmental disabilities on April 3.

The city Recreation and Parks Department will host the special “Dino Egg Hunt” with the Optimist Club. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing at registration.sandyspringsga.gov.

“These special residents and their families will be able to enjoy the fun of the hunt, designed to accommodate their unique needs,” said city Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry in a release.

The event will be monitored for safety and include an area designated to accommodate children who use wheelchairs.

The city scheduled two sessions for the hunt, both with a maximum of 20 participants. The first time slot is at 10 a.m. and the second begins at 11:30 a.m.

The event will not include music in consideration of participants with sensory sensitivity. Parents should be aware that small objects are included within the dino-eggs.