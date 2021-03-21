Brookhaven and Dunwoody will begin work this month with the Perimeter Improvement Districts (PCIDs) on two turn lane extensions meant to improve traffic flow around I-285 in the Perimeter Center area.

The Dunwoody project will extend the westbound left-turn lane from Perimeter Center West to Perimeter Center Parkway by 200 feet to allow vehicles to move through more easily. The Brookhaven project will extend the westbound turn lane from Perimeter Summit Parkway to northbound Ashford-Dunwoody Road by 250 feet.

“When employees re-enter the Perimeter market after so many months of working from home during COVID, they will come back to a more efficient experience thanks to these two intersection projects,” said PCIDs Executive Director Ann Hanlon in a press release.

While both cities will plan in coordination with the PCIDs, the project will be funded by the PCIDs only. The PCIDs board approved $268,400 in funding for the project last month, and a “notice to proceed” will be issued on March 22. That date marks the beginning of the 90 days the PCIDs have given the contractor to complete the project.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of March. Both projects are expected to complete by June of this year. Interruption to commuters should be “minimal,” according to the press release.

“The construction efforts will ensure special attention to the experiences of bikers and pedestrians,” said Hanlon in an email. “Sidewalks, bike lanes and travel lanes will be given ample room to operate and will experience minimal interruptions.”