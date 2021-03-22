Avery Maxwell of Dunwoody has succeeded in her quest to become one of the first girl Eagle Scouts.

As “Around Town” columnist Joe Earle explained earlier this year, Maxwell was in a race to complete the work necessary to earn Scouts BSA’s highest rank before her 18th birthday, the cut-off age. Her project was constructing a pavilion at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Avery Maxwell of Dunwoody sports her Eagle Scout neckerchief following a March 13 ceremony.

Maxwell succeeded and was given the Eagle rank at a March 13 ceremony in Peachtree Corners.

Maxwell’s brothers Evan and Tyler are Eagle Scouts as well.

Scouts BSA is the organization that succeeded the Boy Scouts of America after a 2019 restructuring that included allowing girls to join for the first time.