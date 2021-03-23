COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 75 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 5,941 cases as of the March 21 report, up from about 5,866 on March 16.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,243 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,265 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by seven cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,204 cases, up 46 since March 16.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of March 21, DeKalb County has reported 54,048 cases and 841 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 388. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of March 22, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,560 cases, Fulton County by about 23,264 cases and Cobb County by about 3,326 cases.