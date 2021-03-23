The Dunwoody Preservation Trust will hold a socially distanced spring celebration on April 17.

The trust — an organization dedicated to preserving Dunwoody’s history — usually holds its annual five-day Lemonade Days festival around this time of year, but has pushed back that celebration until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To fill the April space, the trust will throw an event called “Spring Fling: Fun at the Farm.” The event will be held at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, and will include activities such as a petting zoo, crafts, a scavenger hunt, games and contests, according to a press release. Chick-fil-A and Moondog Growlers, a craft beer company in Dunwoody, will offer food and drink for purchase.

Space at the event will be limited for social distancing, and residents are “strongly recommended” to reserve a spot online. Reservations can be made for one of three time slots: noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., or 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 125 people per slot.

Sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the event and face masks are strongly encouraged to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Advance tickets are $5 for Dunwoody Preservation Trust members and $8 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10. Children 2 years old and under can enter for free.

Reservations for time slots can be made here, and tickets go on sale March 29.