Dunwoody will use $40,000 of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act II funding to be used on hazardous waste recycling events this year.

At a March 22 meeting, the City Council approved the funding, which would come out of the City Services function of the CARES Act. When the pandemic hit, funding for recycling household hazardous waste was eliminated from the city’s General Fund, according to a city memo.

“Given that there has been increases in ‘at home’ life, the amount of waste has risen as a prominent issue,’ the memo reads. “Staff opines that the use of CARES II funding to pay for this event matches the intent of Mayor and Council in providing essential city services affected by COVID.”

The city has held hazardous recycling events like this in the past, including one they did in conjunction with the city of Chamblee in 2019.

City spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said no date has been set for a recycling event yet, and approval of the funding would start the process of ironing out details.