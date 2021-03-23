Jason Hamilton, an information technology manager and Sandy Springs resident for eight years, announced he plans to seek the City Council District 2 seat in the November municipal election.

Hamilton recently filed a declaration of intent to campaign with the City Clerk’s office. The District 2 seat is currently held by Steve Soteres, who said earlier this year that he is undecided on running for re-election. The district covers much of the city’s North End.

Jason Hamilton. (Special)

All City Council seats and the mayor’s post will be on the ballot in November. Candidate qualifying will be held Aug. 16-20.

A Georgia native, Hamilton works at Insight Global, which has offices on Hammond Drive. He graduated from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in computer network systems.

“As I grow into my career, it is my goal to open my own business, offer job opportunities, and bring more revenue into the community,” he said on his campaign website.

For the past two years, he has served on the board of directors at Avalon Townhomes in Sandy Springs. He has served for three years as a Rise Teen Ministry leader and one year as a life group leader at Eagles Nest Church in Alpharetta.

The website says his objective is to bridge the gap between today’s community of diversity and inclusiveness. His listed goals include bringing more small businesses, affordable housing, entertainment, school system improvements, and attractions for family and friends.