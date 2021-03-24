In an easing of Atlanta’s pandemic restrictions, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order that will allow events with up to 1,999 people in attendance.

Organizers can make applications for events occurring after May 15 and must follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay.

A moratorium remains on all outdoor events for for more than 2,000 people and alcohol special events. Organizers who hold permits for those types of events may apply their permit fees to another event to occur within one year of the moratorium continued by this most recent executive order.

Bottoms also announced that all outdoor basketball goals will be reinstalled at city courts by April 1, weather permitting. As of today, reinstallation has been completed at the following locations: Deerwood Park, Center Hill Park, Central Park, Howell Park, Stone Hogan Park, Reverend James Orange Park, Adair Park, Rose Circle Park, Melvin Drive Park, Ben Hill Park, Coan Park, Grant Park, Arthur Langford Park, Bessie Branham, Chosewood, East Lake Park, Kimpson Park, Phoenix II, Thomasville, Windsor, Four Corners, and Rosa Burney Park

Additionally, City of Atlanta Recreation Baseball for youth is set to resume in April. Contact your local recreation center for further details.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to continue to wear a mask and follow the latest CDC guidelines.

The easing of the city’s pandemic restrictions come in the wake of Gov. Brian Kemp announcing that anyone over 16 will be eligible for the vaccine beginning March 25.