Seventeen people were left homeless after an early-morning fire March 24 at the Azalea Park Apartments on Cedar Run in Sandy Springs.

Just after midnight, Sandy Springs Fire Department units responded to the apartments at 8805 Dunwoody Place to find a fully involved fire, the department said on Facebook. Eight units were affected before the firefighters brought the fire under control.

Fire damage is apparent to the Azalea Park Apartments building from the early-morning fire. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is under investigation, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

The American Red Cross of Georgia is assisting the residents.