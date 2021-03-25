The Latin American Association is holding its sixth annual Latina Empowerment Conference as a virtual event on March 31.

The Brookhaven-based LAA says the event is “focused on inspiring, educating and empowering Latina women so that through resilience they rebuild their pillars of life and become agents of progress for their homes and communities.”

Margarita Pasos. the keynote speaker for the Latina Empowerment Conference.

The keynote speaker will be Margarita Pasos, a motivational speaker and TV host. The event also will feature business workshops and educational resources.

For more information and registration, see the LAA website.