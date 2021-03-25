COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 34 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 5,975 cases as of the March 23 report, up from about 5,841 on March 21.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,265 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,279 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by three cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,221 cases, up 17 since March 21.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of March 23, DeKalb County has reported 54,262 cases and 846 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 382. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of March 24, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,543 cases, Fulton County by about 23,328 cases and Cobb County by about 3,247 cases.