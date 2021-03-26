The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses for periods ending March 19 declined in Atlanta and Sandy Springs, according to a March 26 report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The 14-day rate varied in the main local ZIP codes, falling in most, but rising in two.

A chart of COVID-19 diagnoses by city in Fulton County as shown in a March 26 Board of Health report. The report appears to contain a typo saying the recent 14-day period ran through March 16 rather than March 19.

The report’s format focuses on comparing new diagnoses in a recent 14-day period with the preceding 14 days. A chart of cases by cities included an apparent typo saying the most recent period ran through March 16, while the rest of the report refers to March 19.

Atlanta remained the number one city in the county for new COVID-19 diagnoses in the previous 14 days, with 685, an 18.7% decrease. Sandy Springs remained in second place with 178 new diagnoses, a 4.8% decrease.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed in the most recent 14-day period, their ZIP code was unknown in 12 cases and their home city was unknown in 50 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of March 26 was 77,727. The countywide confirmed death total from the pandemic was 1,172. A total of 124 fatalities were being reviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death.

The number of new diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs in the March 26 report was as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 50, up 11.1%

30326: fewer than 10, down 45.5%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 60, down 4.8%

30350: 56, down 18.8%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 58, up 26.1%

30342: 68, down 8.1%