Only tickets for tables at Sandy Springs’ Concerts by the Springs remain available since registration for the concert series opened on March 22.

Free tickets for Concerts by the Springs were snapped up on the same day registration opened. Tables are available for the five concerts in that series at Heritage Sandy Springs, 6110 Blue Stone Road, remain available for purchase. For each concert the city offers 30 tables of four for $135 per table. Only complete tables will be sold.

Back in 2013, the Heritage Green was the site for Concerts by the Springs with then-Galloway High School junior Jack Schneider opening the concert with the Kinchafoonee Cowboys band as the headliners. This year the concertgoers will be fewer and more spread out for social distancing due to COVID-19.

Tables can be reserved through citysprings.com. Beginning April 30, the box office at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, reopens Tuesday through Friday, noon-6 p.m., and on Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The box office is also open during any concert.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and bands play 7-8:30 p.m. Complimentary parking is available in the South Lot and at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church activities center parking lot.

The concert series includes:

May 9: Super Deluxe, a band from Charleston, South Carolina

June 20: Bumpin’ the Mango, an Atlanta-based funk & soul band

July 11: 7 Sharp 9, with originals and covers in pop, rock, dance, country, blues and jazz.

Aug. 8: Head Games, Foreigner tribute

Sept. 12: Hot Licks and Rhetoric, Steely Dan tribute

A separate city-sponsored concert series, City Green Live, ran out of free tickets the same day registration opened. That series, held at City Green at 1 Galambos Way, starts April 30 with Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin.