The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road ramp closures
March 29-April 2, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
March 26, 9 p.m., through March 29, 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Drive, one right lane.
March 26 and 29-31 and April 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
March 29-April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
Glenridge Drive closures
March 26 and 29-30 and April 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.
Hammond Drive ramp closures
March 26, 9 p.m., through March 29, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
March 26 and 29-31 and April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
March 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.
April 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Other traffic changes
March 26 and 29-31 and April 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
March 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be “rolling closures” on Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Pitts Road, and on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.