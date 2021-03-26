The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

March 29-April 2, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 26, 9 p.m., through March 29, 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Drive, one right lane.

March 26 and 29-31 and April 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

March 29-April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

March 26 and 29-30 and April 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

Hammond Drive ramp closures

March 26, 9 p.m., through March 29, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

March 26 and 29-31 and April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

March 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

April 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Other traffic changes

March 26 and 29-31 and April 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

March 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be “rolling closures” on Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Pitts Road, and on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.