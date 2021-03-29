Local residents joined hundreds of volunteers along the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries March 27 for the annual “Sweep the Hooch” cleanup.
Organized by the nonprofit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, this year’s edition had limited attendance and social distancing due to the pandemic. Among the local sites: Buckhead’s Atlanta Memorial Park, where 20 signed up to work along Peachtree Creek; Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park, where 20 worked along Nancy Creek and the park’s lake; and Sandy Springs’ Morgan Falls Park, where 11 worked along and on the Chattahoochee.