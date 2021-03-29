Local residents joined hundreds of volunteers along the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries March 27 for the annual “Sweep the Hooch” cleanup.

George Flynn balances baskets on his kayak as he scoops litter out of the Chattahoochee River above Morgan Falls Dam. (Phil Mosier)

Organized by the nonprofit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, this year’s edition had limited attendance and social distancing due to the pandemic. Among the local sites: Buckhead’s Atlanta Memorial Park, where 20 signed up to work along Peachtree Creek; Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park, where 20 worked along Nancy Creek and the park’s lake; and Sandy Springs’ Morgan Falls Park, where 11 worked along and on the Chattahoochee.

Katie Rose finds an old baseball cap at Murphey Candler Park, just one of many pieces of debris and litter she found in the woods. (Phil Mosier)

Resident Hunter Block gathers litter in the greenery at Atlanta Memorial Park. (Phil Mosier)

Ryan Maas bags trash at Murphey Candler Park. (Phil Mosier)

A volunteer in a kayak hunts litter on the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs. (Phil Mosier)

Resident Omar Damji collects litter from the water at Murphey Candler Park. (Phil Mosier)

Cindy Thomson of Dunwoody uses a paddle to scoop up debris at Murphey Candler Park. (Phil Mosier)

Lauren King waits to give volunteers T-shirts at Morgan Falls. (Phil Mosier)

Catherine Spillman, left, the executive director of Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, joins resident Susan Block in the cleanup. (Phil Mosier)

Jene Jacobson checks in volunteers and goes over safety instructions at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. (Phil Mosier)

Steve Peters unloads a truck of debris he and his son Henry (not pictured) gathered from Candler Lake Road and Loop Road at Murphey Candler Park. (Phil Mosier)

Chris and Cindy Thomson of Dunwoody, in foreground, hunt litter from their matching paddle boards as they join others in the lake at Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park. (Phil Mosier)

Photos by Phil Mosier.