The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will move from its Dunwoody offices to an unspecified space “nearby,” according to a brief mention in one of the newspaper’s stories.

An AJC spokesperson did not respond to a comment request.

News of the AJC’s office move from 223 Perimeter Center Parkway was buried at the very end of a March 29 story about whether and how office-based businesses are bringing employees back from the pandemic.

“Most Atlanta Journal-Constitution employees have worked outside of the newspaper’s Dunwoody office since the pandemic,” the story said. “In recent days, management announced plans to move to nearby offices with just a third the current space, factoring in cost savings and employee preferences for more flexible work.”

The AJC’s newsroom has been located in Dunwoody since 2010, when the paper moved from Atlanta. The fate of that office has been uncertain for years.

A concept of merging the paper’s newsroom with WSB-TV at the TV station’s Midtown headquarters fell apart in 2018. Meanwhile, the Dunwoody site is part of a super-block where developers are planning the long-delayed High Street mixed-use project. After a delay to be part of the state’s unsuccessful bid for Amazon’s second corporate headquarters, High Street has slowly progressed, recently winning the promise of a tax abatement from the Dunwoody Development Authority.