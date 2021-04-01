The city of Brookhaven will hold an Easter parade on April 3 in place of its usual egg hunts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has canceled those regular events, replacing them with an “Easter Bunny Trail” parade and easter egg deliveries across the city.

Brookhaven attempted to hold a parade last year, but canceled the event due to social distancing concerns. According to a city spokesperson, increased knowledge about the pandemic has made the city feel comfortable holding an in-person event.

“Last March, the recommendation was stay at home, indoors at all times unless going to the doctor or pharmacy, and at first face masks were thought not to be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus,” said spokesperson Ann Marie Quill. “We have come a long way in our understanding and adaptation to a new normal. As such, we can begin to return to some familiar activities like this as long as everyone continues to practice prudent safety in their interactions.”

The parade will feature a character named Peter Rabbit, who will ride in the back of a new Brookhaven Parks and Recreation maintenance truck. Brookhaven Police Department vehicles will accompany the parade “with lights flashing and sirens blaring,” according to a press release.

Quill said everyone who participates in the parade is encouraged to do so as safely as possible, maintaining a distance of 6 feet and wearing masks.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road and end at the Brookhaven Police Department on Buford Highway. To view the whole parade route, click here.