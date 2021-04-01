COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 31 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,067 cases as of the March 30 report, up from about 6,036 on March 28.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,305 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,318 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by one case.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,267 cases, up 17 since March 28.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of March 30, DeKalb County has reported 55,071 cases and 871 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 361. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of March 31, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,376 cases, Fulton County by about 23,315 cases and Cobb County by about 3,091 cases.