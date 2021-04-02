A babysitter is accused of killing a 9-month-old Sandy Springs boy on March 31, police say.

Dehaven Johnson, 28, was charged with murder, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children after his arrest on April 1, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police began an investigation after a medical call about an unresponsive child in an apartment on Willow Heights Drive in Sandy Springs. The child was taken to a hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The child had been left in the care of Johnson, SSPD said in a Facebook post. An autopsy performed on the child revealed severe injuries that resulted in his death while under the care of the suspect.

The child’s identity will not be released by SSPD due to his age.

Johnson was being held in the Fulton County Jail after his arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Smith at KSmith@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3323.

This is the second babysitter charged in the death of a child in Sandy Springs in the past four months. On Dec. 9 a 2-year-old child died after a medical call at Edgewater Apartments on Monterey Parkway. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Kirstie Hanna Flood, 29, an Edgewater Apartments resident, was arrested on Dec. 11 on murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children charges. Her boyfriend, Jeffrey Scott Meyers, 28, of Sandy Springs, was arrested in late January and charged with murder and cruelty to children in that case.