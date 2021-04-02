The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

April 5-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

April 5-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

April 2 and 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 9, 9 p.m., through April 10, 5 p.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

April 5-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 9, 9 p.m., through April 12, 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

April 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Lake Hearn Drive lane closures

April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Long Island Drive closures

April 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed under I-285.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Lake Hearn Drive and Concourse Parkway, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

April 5-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

April 5-7 and 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be “rolling closures” on Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, and on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.