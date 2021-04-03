A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver April 3 in Buckhead’s Lindbergh/Morosgo neighborhood, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said a man, whom police did not identify, was struck by a vehicle around 3 a.m. while in a roadway at Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. The driver of the vehicle, described as a dark-colored Range Rover, left the scene. The pedestrian died at a hospital. APD said it continues to investigate.

The deadly collision was the fourth case of a pedestrian killed by a driver in Buckhead in the past six months and the second in the Lindbergh area this year. The other cases, which all resulted in homicide charges against drivers, occurred in September on Colonial Homes Drive, in October on Peachtree Road near Methieson Drive, and in December on Piedmont near Sidney Marcus Boulevard. In addition, a man found dead along Northside Parkway in February may have been killed by a vehicle, APD said.

Yet another pedestrian was injured in a collision in Buckhead this weekend, according to APD. On April 2 around 5:50 a.m., a woman was hit on Ga. 400 near Sidney Marcus Boulevard while trying to flag down help after having a single-car accident. APD said the woman was hospitalized with minor injuries and was charged with violating a law against pedestrians in roadways.