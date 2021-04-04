The Buckhead-based metro Atlanta chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women will hold its annual gala and silent-auction fundraiser this month.

The 24th annual “Unsung Heroes Gala” will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. It will “honor and celebrate extraordinary women who empower their communities,” and will showcase Atlanta’s best in entertainment with a philanthropic flair, organizers said.

A related silent auction to raise funds will run April 10-18.

For more information, see ncbwmac.clubexpress.com.