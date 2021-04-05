Buckhead’s Lenox Marketplace shopping mall has been purchased by Selig Enterprises and an Ohio teachers’ pension fund.

The multi-level mall at 3535 Peachtree Road, between Wieuca and Oak Valley roads, is anchored by Target, Publix, Dick’s Sporting Goods and LA Fitness.

The Lenox Marketplace mall as seen in a 2019 Google Maps image.

The mall had been owned since 2004 by EDENS, which did not respond to a comment request. An April 1 announcement of the sale did not disclose its terms.

Atlanta-based Selig owns many commercial properties, including the adjacent Buckhead Triangle shopping center. The other new owner is the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, which holds nearly $80 billion in investment assets, according to its website.

The Target in Lenox Marketplace was among the local businesses that was looted during last year’s rioting that spun out of the first Atlanta protests about the police killing of George Floyd. A recent addition to the mall’s slate of businesses is Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant.