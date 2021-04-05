A Sandy Springs Police officer conducting a traffic stop was hospitalized with injuries suffered when another vehicle struck his patrol car just before 1 a.m. on April 3.

The officer had stopped a vehicle on Ga. 400 southbound near Windsor Parkway when another vehicle not involved in the incident struck his patrol car. The officer was inside his vehicle on the right shoulder and was visible with emergency equipment activated, the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

Severe damages were sustained by the Sandy Springs Police Department patrol car when a suspected drunk driver’s vehicle crashed into it. (Sandy Springs)

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during the collision.

Khiry Smit, 24, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the move-over-law, open container and reckless driving.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation.