Sandy Springs’ Morgan Falls Overlook Park will host two family-oriented events this month, one celebrating Earth Day and the other for spotting great blue herons.

Part of the Recreation and Parks Department’s “Wild Explorers” program, the programs include:

“Earth Day Celebration: Renewable Energy,” April 13, 1-3 p.m., exploring hydroelectric, solar power and wind energy.

“Heron Rookery Viewing and Bird Craft,” April 25, 1-3 p.m., at the boat launch at the Morgan Falls Dam, with observation of nesting herons.

The park is at 400 Morgan Falls Road. Both events are dependent on the weather, and both are free with registration through registration.sandyspringsga.gov.