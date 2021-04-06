COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 59 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,126 cases as of the April 4 report, up from about 6,067 on March 30.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,318 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,342 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by 7 cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,295 cases, up 28 since March 30.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of April 4, DeKalb County has reported 55,536 cases and 878 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 359. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of April 6, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,339 cases, Fulton County by about 23,421 cases and Cobb County by about 3,022 cases.