Police are seeking the driver of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee that killed a man in an April 3 Buckhead hit-and-run and nearly struck another pedestrian.

The hit-and-run happened around 3 a.m. at Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. The Atlanta Police Department initially described the suspect vehicle as a Range Rover, but now have identified the vehicle as a Jeep. APD released a dashboard camera video from a witness that shows the Jeep speeding away after the collision, apparently giving off smoke or steam, and nearly hitting a person on Piedmont, who jumps out of the way.

APD identified the man killed in the collision as Ethan McCallister, 28. Among McCallister’s friends was former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” TV series star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who remembered him on her Instagram account as “always the life of the party” and “one of the most genuine, kind-hearted people I have ever known.” She also shared a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for McCallister’s memorial, scheduled to be held in Cleveland, Georgia. As of April 6, nearly $63,000 had been raised.

Ethan McCallister, the man killed in an April 3 Piedmont Road hit-and-run, in a photo from a GoFundMe fundraiser for his memorial.

McCallister also was remembered on the Facebook page of the Ivy Buckhead, a Roswell Road bar. The Ivy shared photos of McCallister there and said “we always enjoyed his big smile and infectious personality.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Atlanta, which offers a reward up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of suspects, at 404-577-8477 or on its website.