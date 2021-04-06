Two suspects are in custody for the April 4 shooting death and robbery of a man in Brookhaven, police say.

Domingo Paco-Camacho, 19, was found dead around 7 p.m. at the Highland Knoll Apartments at 3683 Buford Highway with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

Bre’On Corbin, 17, of Lawrenceville and Jervano Johnson, 19, of Norcross are charged with felony murder and armed robbery in killing, BPD said in a press release. Both suspects are in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.