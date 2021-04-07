Jason Hamilton, a Sandy Springs IT manager, announced he has dropped his plans to run for Sandy Springs City Council District 2 to instead support another candidate.

“I have decided to step down from the race and support Melody Kelley for Sandy Springs City Council District 2,” he said in his announcement on April 7. He said his decision came after meeting with Kelley, where he said they learned they have similar goals and aspirations for the community.

Jason Hamilton withdrew from his campaign for Sandy Springs City Council to support another candidate who he said shares his views.

“The fact is, we stand a better chance of making progress if we run with one another and not against,” Hamilton said.

He plans to continue volunteering in the community and said he will look for other opportunities to fill a nonpartisan position.

With the announcement, Kelley was the sole candidate as of April 1 remaining in the race. Incumbent Steve Soteres confirmed he did not plan to run for reelection.

Qualifying for the six City Council seats and the mayor’s position will be from Aug. 16-20. The municipal election will be Nov. 2.