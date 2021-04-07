A woman who rented a room in a Fawndale Way home in Sandy Springs has been charged with malice murder in the death of the 73-year-old homeowner.

The victim has been identified as Marlene Diane Colon, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. Colon was a popular fitness instructor in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs who was profiled last year in the Reporter’s “Worth Knowing” column.

Marlene Colon was found dead at her home on Fawndale Way in Sandy Springs. (Carol Niemi)

According to SSPD, officers responded to a 911 call for an unknown disturbance on April 5. When they arrived, a woman was encountered in the garage holding an object. She challenged the officers and after a brief struggle, she was subdued.

Officers entering the home discovered the lifeless body of Colon inside, with visible injuries. Emergency medical personnel called to the scene pronounced the victim deceased, the SSPD said.

Chelci Chisholm, 59, who detectives learned rented a room in the victim’s home, was identified by SSPD as a suspect in Colon’s death.

Sandy Springs Police charged Chisholm with malice murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and obstruction. She was taken to the Fulton County Jail on April 6 to await court hearings.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Voronkov SVoronkov@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-2562.