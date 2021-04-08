The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previously reported move out of Dunwoody will take the newspaper a short distance away into Sandy Springs, where it will be close to other Cox Enterprises offices.

The offices will be in the office tower at 7000 Central Parkway in Perimeter Center, which goes by the name “7000 Central Park.” Since 2010, the AJC has been based at 223 Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody.

The move comes in the wake of pandemic teleworking and progress on a plan to redevelop the Dunwoody site into a massive, mixed-use project called High Street. The AJC had a short-term lease on its office there.

“We’ve demonstrated over the past year that we can work effectively anywhere, and this new location was selected based on input from an employee survey as well as the cost savings it provides,” said Bala Sundaramoorthy, the AJC’s vice president and general manager, in a written statement provided through a spokesperson. “Our journalists will continue to have a vibrant newsroom in which to collaborate, though their important work is done within the community as they report what’s really going on.”

Sundaramoorthy cited High Street and the pandemic as factors. “Our business is evolving and so are the ways that employees choose to work following the pandemic,” he said.