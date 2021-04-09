A controversial townhome development on Buckhead’s Delmont Drive won rezoning approval — with 19 neighborhood-suggested conditions — at an April 8 Zoning Review Board hearing.

The conditions largely addresss maximum density, pedestrian amenities, and mitigations of traffic and stormwater runoff. The proposal next heads to the Atlanta City Council’s Zoning Committee for review.

Part of the Delmont Townhomes complex on Delmont Drive. (File)

Buckhead-based Silver Creek Redevelopment and Hedgewood Homes, the owner and developer, aim to demolish 20 of the 22 units at the existing Delmont Townhomes at Delmont Drive and Sheridan Drive in Garden Hills. Replacing them would be 35 new luxury townhomes — down from 37 after a Garden Hills Civic Association (GHCA) review. The higher density requires a rezoning of the 2.5-acre site.

The proposal has raised some local concerns about traffic, housing affordability and affects on two neighboring schools, Garden Hills Elementary and Atlanta International School. AIS previously attempted to buy the site itself for undisclosed plans. In a late twist that has allowed the plan to proceed, AIS bought one of the existing townhomes, also for unclear reasons, forcing two of the units to be split off from the main property and preserved.