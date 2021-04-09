Maggie Goldman, a real estate agent and a Democrat, announced her campaign for Fulton County Commission District 1, which includes the northeastern panhandle of Sandy Springs.

District 1 includes Johns Creek and parts of Alpharetta and Roswell in addition to that section of Sandy Springs. The seat is currently held by Liz Hausman, a Republican, whose term ends in 2022. Hausman said she has not made a decision on reelection at this time.

Maggie Goldman, candidate for Fulton County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.

“I believe in the Paul Wellstone quote, ‘We all do better when we all do better,’ meaning we have a responsibility to ensure resources are distributed equitably across the county so that every resident has the opportunity to thrive,” Goldman said in her campaign announcement.

Wellstone served in the U.S. Senate for Minnesota from 1991 until his death in a plane crash in 2002. He was an academic and author of books including “The Conscience of a Liberal: Reclaiming the Compassionate Agenda” and “How the rural poor got power.”

The 35-year-old Johns Creek resident has been a real estate agent in metro Atlanta since 2014. Goldman said she is part of a group starting a North Fulton chapter of the Georgia NAACP and has served as a non-medical volunteer with the Fulton County Medical Reserve Corps at various COVID-19 vaccine locations. She also served as the Johns Creek Precinct Captain for JC19 with the Fulton County Democratic Party.

Goldman and her family have lived in Fulton County since 2017.

Goldman’s campaign website is maggie4fulton.com.