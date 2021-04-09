A man told police he was beaten by five people and robbed of $12,000 in cash in a Buckhead hotel room April 5. The Atlanta Police Department is seeking one of three women said to be in the room at the time as a suspect.

According to APD, the incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel at 374 East Paces Ferry Road. The victim told police he was in the hotel with three women acquaintances, one of whom left to get an Uber ride. A few minutes later, the victim reported, five Black males entered the room, wearing masks and dressed in black. The victim said that the group hit him with what he believed to be bats and a pistol as one of the robbers asked, “Where’s the stuff?” The victim said he gave the robbers access to a safe containing the cash and “miscellaneous jewelry,” which they stole along with a Gucci bag containing his wallet and ID.

A photo of “Gabby,” a suspect in an April 5 armed robbery case in Buckhead, as provided by the Atlanta Police Department.

A responding officer said in a police report the victim had no visible injuries and declined medical attention.

The suspect sought by APD is known only as “Gabby” and described as a white Hispanic or Latino woman around 19 to 27 years old. APD provided photos of the suspect that appeared to be taken from social media.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offers a reward up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of suspects. Anyone with information can call 404-577-8477 or go to the Crime Stoppers website.