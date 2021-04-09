Leslie B. Mullis, a retired information technology specialist and volunteer with the Sandy Springs Education Force, has announced a campaign for Sandy Springs City Council District 3.

Chris Burnett currently serves as the District 3 council member. He has yet to announce if he plans to seek reelection on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Leslie B. Mullis, Sandy Springs District 3 City Council candidate

“I come from a family with a long history of civic involvement in metro Atlanta. I was raised to believe that we have an obligation to leave this world better than we found it,” Mullis said in an email reply to questions about her decision to run.

With her retirement a few years behind her, Mullis said, she has the time for a commitment to public service.

“I believe that I have a voice that will bring a different perspective that is needed in our city leadership,” she said.

Her 37 years of IT project and program management experience helped develop skills in planning, analysis and problem solving complex and mission critical projects.

“I am known for being practical, direct and honest, laying out all the facts. Those are the skills and attributes I will bring to Sandy Springs City Council,” Mullis said.

She has volunteered in public schools as a mentor, room mom, fundraiser and volunteer in the Sandy Springs Education Force. She also assists a local church in organizing and serving community meals and leading support group sessions. As a member of the Fulton County Juvenile Courts Citizen Review Panel, Mullis said she helped ensure foster families, children and parents get support from the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services and other resources.

“I want to provide a voice and perspective that promotes progress that attracts young families to live here and thrive in our city while also allowing seniors to remain in the community as they downsize,” Mullis said.

She wants to make sure city policies make necessities of life accessible to everyone wanting to live and work in Sandy Springs. She also put easy access to public meetings and information, and having city leaders welcome participation in city decisions as priorities.

Mullis said she chose to live in Sandy Springs because it is a beautiful and diverse city.

“We need our city leadership to be a reflection of the people that live here. Having multiple perspectives in our leadership team will enhance the city’s vision, goals and decisions,” she said.

A native Georgian, Mullis grew up in Marietta where her father owned a local funeral home. After attending public schools she graduated from the University of Georgia in 1981 with a degree in management information systems. She and her husband Mike have been married for 34 years. They moved to Sandy Springs in the early 1990s and raised three children who attended public schools in the city. Their son is pursuing a masters in public policy at Georgia State, their middle daughter works as a kindergarten teacher in Sandy Springs and the youngest daughter is finishing her law degree at Georgia State School of Law.

After graduation, she began working in IT at BellSouth, with her job outsourced to Accenture (then Andersen Consulting). Offered a job with Accenture, she worked there until her retirement in 2018.