Savi Provisions is in an expansion boom. The gourmet market group was scheduled to open its third Buckhead location — and fifth overall — at the AMLI Lenox apartment complex at 3478 Lakeside Drive on April 1 as the Reporter went to press. That’s along with other locations planned in Decatur, the Battery complex at Truist Park in Cobb County, and an out-of-state debut in Tennessee.

Savi provides “locally-sourced organic foods, fine wines and spirits alongside healthy and tasty fast-casual meals,” according to owner Paul Nair, who named the chain after his wife Savita. The AMLI location, operated by franchisee Vivek Patel, will have a patio with a “self-pour wall” where customers can choose their own wines and beers on tap.

Paul Nair, owner of the Savi’s Provisions chain. (Special)

“We are excited to introduce a freshly imagined location in Lenox for both the immediate community and function as an amenity for AMLI residents,” says Patel. “Our space boasts a beautiful interior designed for ease and accessibility in shopping, giving way to a lovely patio space with fantastic views of the city. Our chef-driven, fresh-made meals are paired expertly with a selection of fine wines and beers, served fresh on tap. Our carefully curated wine and beer selection will have something exciting for everyone, from the novice to the expert.”

The Reporter asked Nair about Savi’s growing business and the new location. For more information, see saviprovisions.com.

What inspired you to get into this business?

I noticed a lack of high end affordable gourmet markets in the South. When we opened our first Savi Provisions, it was intentionally in Inman Park, a wonderful community that embraced us and our vision.

What makes Savi different from other similar places?

People want convenience, but they still respond to interaction and a sense of community. I wanted to connect convenience with community, one of the reasons I crafted the Savi brand after New York’s neighborhood delis. I wanted to offer more than just a place to shop and dine, but a neighborhood destination where customers have the chance to connect.

Savi at AMLI will feature a self-pour tap wall with 14 beers, 16 wine options and a variety of spirits.

The bar is going to be 100% card-based so that customers have a low-touch experience. It will dispense the beer, spirit and wine options via state-of-the-art equipment called Enomatic and provide an extremely convenient option for dine-in, grab-and-go and passersby.

A drawing of the “self-pour wall” of beers and wines on tap that is planned for the new Savi’s Provisions in Buckhead. (Special)

You offer franchises. Please explain the concept and what you’re looking for in a franchisee.

Apart from its proven success record, Savi also offers high earnings potential with strong potential ROI [return on investment]. You are able to have two businesses with a single investment due to the retail and casual food service component. Since Savi also sells a wide selection of fine wines and spirits, you can also build a loyal following among wine enthusiasts. The Savi franchise system was developed to be incredibly profitable and loaded with goodwill for the community and customer. Attractive franchisees are those that are not only business-minded but value community, as it is imperative that you become an important part of the neighborhood. While there are many types of franchise opportunities available, very few give the owner the chance to make a difference while earning a considerable profit like a Savi Provisions franchise [does].

Why open a second Buckhead location, not far from the first?

We saw the demand. Our Buckhead clientele really responds to our concept, and this newest Savi will be a freshly imagined location in Lenox for both the immediate community and function as an amenity for AMLI residents.

Vivek comes from an interesting background of healthcare, which is how he became interested in wellness. He decided to dive into the food and nutrition space and a franchise opportunity with Savi provided him the perfect opportunity to combine the two.

What are your plans for the future?

We are always expanding. We just announced our first market outside of Atlanta — a franchisee location in downtown Nashville. We are excited to bring this Atlanta brand to more of the Southeast in the next year.