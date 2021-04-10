The crash of a car that the Georgia State Patrol says was fleeing a traffic stop killed two people and seriously injured a third in Buckhead April 9.

According to GSP, a trooper attempted to stop an Infiniti Q50 on I-85 northbound around 3 a.m. for allegedly speeding. The driver did not stop, GSP said, and instead fled onto Ga. 400 northbound while turning off the car’s lights. The car exited onto Lenox Road, hit a wall, overturned and caught fire, GSP said.

The trooper extinguished the flames, GSP said, but two occupants of the vehicle died and a third was injured. The incident remains under investigation, GSP said.