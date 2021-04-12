This week is art-lovers’ last chance to see works by abstract minimalist painters Betty Merken and Pascal Pierme at Buckhead’s Alan Avery Art Company.

The gallery at 356 Miami Circle will wrap up the exhibit “Fata Morgana” on April 17. The exhibit is named after the mirage effect that makes it appear an object is suspended above the horizon.

“Illumination, Emerald 01-21-23” by Betty Merkin as displayed at Alan Avery Art Company. (Special)

Merken “is a painter and printmaker working with contrasts of color, form, and perception,” according to publicity materials, while wood sculptor Pierme “incorporates organic material, and geometric forms in a modern aesthetic.”

The gallery follows pandemic safety precautions. For more information, see alanaveryartcompany.com.