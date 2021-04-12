The Dunwoody Homeowners Association’s executive board has elected a new president, Bob Fiscella.

The DHA chooses its presidents through its six-member executive board. The board elected Fiscella in February, and outgoing president Adrienne Duncan officially passed the mantle to Fiscella at the DHA’s March 14 meeting.

Fiscella has lived in Dunwoody since 1993 and been a member of the DHA board since 2008. He said he joined the board right after an unsuccessful run for Dunwoody City Council – a loss he now counts as “a blessing.”

In an email, Fiscella said he wants the DHA to have a more active voice in zoning changes.

“The DHA’s mission is to ensure homeowners quality of life and protect their real estate investment. To that regard, I believe the DHA needs to be active working with the city on any zoning changes, particularly to Dunwoody Village,” Fiscella said. “The DHA certainly wants the Village, and all of our commercial nodes, to be successful for our great business partners, but that cannot be to the detriment of the homeowners.”

Fiscella also said he would like the DHA to be a “watchdog” for the DeKalb County School District during his three-year term.

“The county’s policies have left Dunwoody schools, particularly the high school, with a massive overcrowding issue that needs to be addressed, and the solution cannot be simply adding trailers,” he said. “DCSD needs to build another high school in the northern arc, and the DHA will make its voice heard towards that end.”