A Sandy Springs man has been charged in the shooting death of a Marietta man in an incident just after 6 a.m. on April 10 at a Northridge Road apartment complex.

Adam Farrakhan Beasley, 25, of Sandy Springs, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Fulton County Jail records. He was booked into the jail, where he awaits a court hearing.

Adam Farrakhan Beasley (GA DDS)

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers conducting a residential check near Northridge Road and Colquitt Road heard multiple gunshots. As they investigated, they found 27-year-old Willie James Harris Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Circa 400 apartments at 575 Northridge Road, according to SSPD.

SSPD officers found the suspect in a nearby breezeway of the Circa 400 apartment complex, where he lived, and took him into custody.

Paramedics took Harris to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Detectives have learned the victim and suspect knew each other, the SSPD reported, and believe dispute led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3313.