Brookhaven police have identified a person believed to have committed armed robbery in Brookhaven and Decatur in June of 2020.

21-year-old Christian Kwan Hunt is suspected of armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to Brookhaven Police Department press release. The release described Hunt as a light-skinned Black male, about 6 feet tall, with tattoos on his left arm and the right side of his neck.

An image of the suspect in the Decatur and Brookhaven robberies, apparently taken from a security camera. (Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta)

On June 11, 2020, police say an armed man robbed a Wingstop restaurant on the 4000 block of Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. Police believe the same person robbed a T-Mobile store on the 400 block of Church Street in Decatur on June 8, 2020. In both instances, police say the man pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money from the register.

Police have asked anyone with information about the crime to contact Brookhaven or Decatur police. Tips may be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477.