COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 36 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,177 cases as of the April 11 report, up from about 6,141 on April 6.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,349 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,366 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by five cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,313 cases, up 14 since April 6.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of April 11, DeKalb County has reported 56,138 cases and 894 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 363. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of April 12, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,373 cases, Fulton County by about 23,590 cases and Cobb County by about 2,968 cases.