The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber starts shifting back to in-person events in the next few weeks with its annual golf tournament, a luncheon and a local job fair.

Chamber President Tom Mahaffey announced on April 13 that the chamber will host its first live, in-person luncheon since the pandemic shutdowns on May 18 at The Westin with economist Roger Tutterow as the speaker.

Details are still being worked out, Mahaffey said. Visit the chamber’s website and watch for upcoming communications for more information.

Tutterow is a faculty member of Kennesaw State University, where he holds the Henssler Financial Endowed chair; is director of the Econometric Center, an applied research center housed in Kennesaw’s Coles College of Business; and serves as a professor of Economics.

He has served on the Council of Economic Advisors under Georgia Govs. Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal and Brian Kemp.

Golf tournament

While this is the first in-person luncheon since the pandemic caused many events to switch to virtual, chamber members also will get together on April 19 outdoors for the SSPC Golf Invitational, an annual event and fundraiser for the organization. The golf tournament was scheduled for Oct. 26 in 2020, but the pandemic caused it to be postponed until this year. The event is sold out.

“The importance is to get people out and to enjoy the great weather,” Mahaffey said.

Job fair

Restaurants and the hospitality industry will get some assistance with a job fair on May 1. The chamber will join Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry to sponsor the event.

Solidarity Sandy Springs will host the job fair 9-11 a.m. at its food pantry at 5630 Roswell Road, the former Publix grocery store in The Prado.

Employers can bring applications and hold interviews on-site. Tables will be provided. Registration is required. Contact Brittany Hendler by email.