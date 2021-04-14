The city is planning to hold a “Brookhaven Recovery Festival” this year to celebrate the resilience of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its April 14 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council approved an ordinance to increase the available budget in the City Marquee Events Department by $325,000 and put that towards a one-time festival.

There are no concrete details about the festival at this time. According to the ordinance, the idea came about due to the hardships the restaurant and music industries specifically have faced during the pandemic.

The ordinance also mentions the cancelation of the city’s 2020 and 2021 editions of the Cherry Blossom Festival, the city’s annual music and arts festival, as a deciding factor.

The ordinance authorizes the City Council to approve agreements for full stage and production services as well as individual entertainment agreements not to exceed $150,000 for the event.

“The 2020 and the 2021 Cherry Blossom Festivals were both canceled due to the global pandemic,” said Director of Strategic Partnerships Patty Hansen. “As we are coming out of it … Council has asked staff to move forward with a plan to celebrate that, but also to help heal the local businesses who have really been through a lot, and the community that has banded together.”

Hansen said a date for the event should be announced soon.