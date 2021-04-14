Sandy Springs residents can tell city leaders what transportation projects in virtual sessions on April 26 that they want included in funding through a transportation sales tax that would go before voters on Nov. 2.

The city will host the first session at 11:30 a.m. and a second session at 6 p.m. Both sessions will deal with the same information about the city’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).

Residents can view the status of Sandy Springs transportation projects, both TPSLOST and capital improvement proejcts.

A current five-year TSPLOST is set to expire in March 2022. Without a renewal, the city would have to forgo or find other money for future projects or finishing some major ones on the current TSPLOST list, including a massive widening of part of Hammond Drive.

The majority of cities in Fulton County – excluding Atlanta, which has its own TSPLOST – rejected adding transit funding to project lists.

The city recommends pre-registration for the virtual sessions. Zoom meeting links will be emailed the week of April 19 and will be available on the city’s website on April 20. To register for the 11:30 a.m., click here. To register for the 6 p.m. meeting, click here.

The city will post its presentation and list of proposed projects online at spr.gs/TSPLOST2021 for public comment until May 7.

In addition to the virtual sessions, a booth at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on May 1 and 8 will give residents in-person opportunities to offer input.

If the cities and county come to an agreement, voters will see the five-year TPSLOST referendum on the ballot on Nov. 2. The referendum would extend the existing 0.75% (3/4 of a cent) sales tax approved by voters in November 2016. Tax collections began in April 2017.

Sandy Springs and the other cities must present their lists of potential projects to Fulton County by June 2021. Fulton County will create a final list in July 2021. If authorized, the vote will take place in November.