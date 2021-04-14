State Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who represents parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, has announced her plans to seek the office of attorney general of Georgia in 2022.

“I’m running for Attorney General because it’s time that all the people of Georgia had a voice — not just the powerful,” Jordan posted on her Twitter account in an April 14 announcement.

The current attorney general is Dunwoody resident Chris Carr, a Republican. Another Democrat has already declared a run: Charlie Bailey, who lost to Carr in the 2018 election.

Jordan’s campaign also could open a race for the 6th Senate District seat, which has long been a partisan battleground area and may be one of the hot spots of the Georgia General Assembly’s redistricting process. For many years, it was a Cobb County-based Democratic district. In the 2011 redistricting, the Republican-led legislature redrew it to include GOP-heavy areas of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, and succeeded in flipping it to their party. But in 2017, Jordan won a special election to replace Republican Hunter Hill and has since won reelection twice, most recently last year.

Along the way, Jordan became a rising Democratic Party star for such moves as a widely publicized and highly personal denunciation of a 2019 “heartbeat bill” abortion-restricting law that was quickly declared unconstitutional by a federal court. She was a prominent critic of Sterigenics and state regulators in a 2019 controversy over emissions of a possibly cancer-causing gas from the company’s medical-equipment sterilization facility in Cobb County and adjacent areas of Buckhead.

Both of those battles are among the highlights of a campaign announcement video, which also features a familiar local face. Appearing in the video as someone watching Jordan’s “heartbeat bill” testimony is Robert Wittenstein, a former Dunwoody City Council member and former Dunwoody Homeowners Association president who is the son of a Civil Rights lawyer.

“My wife [Susan] and I have known Senator Jordan for several years and we helped with her last two campaigns,” Wittenstein said in an email. “I have been incredibly impressed with her drive to pursue her values and her ability to communicate effectively with a broad constituency. The combination of her rural upbringing with the skills she has developed as an attorney make her a compelling candidate for attorney general.”

Jordan is an attorney with the law firm of Shamp Jordan Woodward LLC.