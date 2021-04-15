COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 20 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,197 cases as of the April 13 report, up from about 6,177 on April 11.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,366 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,378 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by one case.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,320 cases, up 7 since April 11.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of April 13, DeKalb County has reported 56,326 cases and 898 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 360. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of April 14, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,384 cases, Fulton County by about 23,573 cases and Cobb County by about 2,890 cases.