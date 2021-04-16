The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road ramp closures
April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
April 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
April 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
April 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
April 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, one right lane.
April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.
Glenridge Drive closures
April 16, 9 p.m., through April 17, 5 a.m., and April 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.
I-285 ramp closures
April 16, 9 p.m., through April 19, 5 a.m., and April 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.
April 21-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.
April 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
April 21-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive.
Other traffic changes
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-185 westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.