The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

April 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

April 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, one right lane.

April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

April 16, 9 p.m., through April 17, 5 a.m., and April 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

April 16, 9 p.m., through April 19, 5 a.m., and April 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

April 21-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

April 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 21-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive.

Other traffic changes

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-185 westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.